NCC confirms MTN, Mafab, Airtel as qualified bidders for 5G spectrum auction

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that three operators have qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth-generation (5G) networks in the country.

The three operators are MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Mafab Communications Ltd.

NCC made this announcement in a statement signed by its director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, on Thursday.

The qualified bidders that have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM), are include MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction.

The Commission has also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the Mock Auction and the Main Auction.

The Mock Auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m., while the Main Auction will hold on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the same venue and same time.