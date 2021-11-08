NCC encourages indigenous tech, awards N20 million grant to four startups

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has awarded N20 million grant to four deserving Nigerian tech startups in furtherance of its commitment to encourage development of new indigenous technologies and contents, that are oriented in cutting-edge research to stimulate sustainable economic growth.

The four tech startups are: Clearflow System Hub, Aelaus Engineering Teams/Hyech Electronics Solutions, Kalibotics, and CyberNorth Tech. They emerged winners of Virtual NCC Internet of Things (IoT) Code Camp and Hackathon 2021, and they received N5 million each on their innovative technology solutions aimed at making life better for Nigerians.

While the first two startups, Clearflow System Hub; and Aelaus Engineering Teams/Hyech Electronics Solutions, emerged winners on IoT category on kidnapping and banditry, Kalibotics and CyberNorth Tech, emerged winners on assistive robotics for effective e-waste management solutions.

The grant was for the novel digital solutions of four startups, aimed at finding innovative digital solutions in addressing the challenges of insecurity and to stem the growth in national e-waste rates, while advancing the frontier of Internet of Things (IoT) in Nigeria.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony held at the Commission’s headquarters, in Abuja recently, Director, New Media and Information Security, NCC, Dr. Haru Al-Hassan, who delivered a speech at the event, on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Commission, as a frontline driver of innovation in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, organized the second edition of the NCC Hackathon with a view to drive the creation of problem-solving tech innovations.

Danbatta said that the initiative was in line with the objectives of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) 2020, NCC’s Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, Executive Order 5 of 2017, and Section 1 (f) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 which focuses on promotion of Nigerian content in contracts, science, engineering and technology.

The EVC added that the occasion also symbolises the NCC’s commitment to deliver objectives of pillars 4, 7 and 8 of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, and the aspirations of the Commission’s SVP 2021-2025 in promoting innovative services and maintaining effective partnership and collaborations with relevant stakeholders.

Earlier, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Maska, who was represented by Head, Research and Development, Kelechi Nwankwo, noted that the event demonstrated the critical role that the telecommunications sector plays in addressing Nigeria’s social and environmental problems with innovative solutions. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment towards continuously supporting innovations for nation-building.

Underscoring the determination of the Commission towards harnessing the potentials of Nigerian youth in addressing emerging challenges through ICT, Maska said the event boldly demonstrates Commission’s resolve to champion the efforts of government to leverage telecommunications-based solutions to address societal issues that need urgent attention.

Representatives of agencies in the security governance sector, telecommunications operators, National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that attended the event lauded the NCC for the meaningful initiative.