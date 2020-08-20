NBA withdraws conference invitation to El-Rufai after outrage

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has withdrawn its invitation to the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, to speak at its 2020 Annual General Conference, following protests from some lawyers.

NBA made this disclosure in a tweet on Thursday.

“The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai, by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor,” it said.

Okay.ng understands that El-Rufai was earlier among speakers at the NBA Conference scheduled for August 26 – 29, 2020.

The NBA virtual conference, themed ‘Am I a Nigerian – A Debate on National Identity, the Indigeneship-Citizenship Conundrum’ is expected to have Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in attendance.

Others expected to speak at the event include former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State, Governor Wike of Rivers State and a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.