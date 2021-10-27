NAFDAC to start massive surveillance of drug hawkers in Kaduna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says preparations have been concluded to start massive surveillance on drug hawkers in Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Coordinator of the agency, Mr Nasiru Mato disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mato said that drug hawking was of major concern to NAFDAC and the state.

He said that the complete ban of drug hawking was still in force and all medicines must be kept at the appropriate temperature as prescribed by the manufacturer to achieve the desired efficacy, potency and safety.

“Drug hawking exposes the commodities to severe temperatures, high humidity and other unfriendly climatic conditions. This is unacceptable.

“Hawking of drugs compromises the ethics and standards of the sale and distribution of medicinal products. How could one be in the business of a commodity of which you do not have prerequisite knowledge?

“Drug hawking is a serious violation of drug law hence the consumers should always purchase medicines from registered drug outlets.

“The risks associated with patronising drug hawkers are dangerous and very lethal,” he said.

Mato said NAFDAC had been up and doing to educate and sensitise the unsuspecting consumers on the inherent dangers of patronising drug hawkers.

“Drug hawkers must not be allowed to toy with the lives of the people,” he said.