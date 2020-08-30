NABTEB announces date to commence NBC/NTC exams

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB, has said it will begin its NBC/NTC examinations from Sept. 21 to Oct. 15.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, NAN reports.

Isiugo-Abanihe said that the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for JSS 3 Students’ admission to Technical Colleges had been brought forward from Oct. 3rd to Sept. 5th.

”While commending the Federal Ministry of Education and all state Ministries of Education and their stakeholders, for excellent planning and a smooth resumption of school and examinations for the exit classes, I wish to, on behalf of my Board NABTEB provide the following updates on our examinations”, she said.

“A reminder that the NABTEB NBC/NTC examinations will soon commence on Sept. 21, and end on Oct. 15, as already announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for JSS 3 Students’ admission to Technical Colleges has been brought forward from Oct. 3 to Sept. 5.

“This is in consideration of the convenience of JSS candidates seeking admission to Technical Colleges who will be concluding their BECE examinations on Friday, Sept. 4.”

She further disclosed that with the new date, there would not be any need for students to go back to school on Oct. 3 for another examination.

She added that the deadline for registration of candidates for the NBC/NTC examinations had been extended to Sept. 4, to accommodate requests from various states that had not been able to complete registration of their students due to exigencies arising from the COVID-19 lockdown.