My next album ‘Unruly’ might be my last – Olamide

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide, has announced that his next album titled ‘Unruly’, might be his last.

The singer made this disclosure via Twitter while announcing that the forthcoming album is 95 per cent ready.

Olamide wrote: “Next Album ‘Unrul’ 95% ready. Release date, I don’t know. Taking my time to make it the best ever.

“Probably my last album, though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run! Giving albums back to back.”

Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.. dough I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it.. it’s been a mad ass run !! giving albums back to back 🙏🏾💛 — Olamidé (@Olamide) February 5, 2022

Olamide’s eleventh album Carpe Diem was released on October 8 2020. Carpe Diem contains 12 tracks and features Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Peruzzi, Bad Boy Timz, Bella Shmurda and Phyno.

In March 2021, the rapper announced that he was done working on another album. On April 18, he announced the album UY Scuti, which was released on June 18.