My Muslim-Christian parents made me realise that love matters more than religion – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, has given his personal view on how people can live together whether they are Christians or Muslims.

The singer, revealed this in an interview sighted online by okay.ng.

The 32-year-old singer discussed how his Muslim dad and Christian mum lived together for many years without ever arguing about religion.

According to Wizkid, his dad was never against anyone’s choice of religion. On the contrary, he gave them the liberty to choose the kind of religion they wanted to believe in.