My Muslim-Christian parents made me realise that love matters more than religion – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, has given his personal view on how people can live together whether they are Christians or Muslims.
The singer, revealed this in an interview sighted online by okay.ng.
The 32-year-old singer discussed how his Muslim dad and Christian mum lived together for many years without ever arguing about religion.
According to Wizkid, his dad was never against anyone’s choice of religion. On the contrary, he gave them the liberty to choose the kind of religion they wanted to believe in.
“One thing that has helped me in being who I am today is living in a house where my mum is a Christian and my dad is a Muslim and they never for once had an argument about the religion. They never argued about what the kids wanted to do; my dad would be like, do whatever you want.
“If you want to go to the church, go to the church, if you want to go to the mosque go there. All I understood was that love was the only thing that kept them together for so long. That has really helped me in the way I see life, that we just need to spread more love, like that’s all, that’s it.”