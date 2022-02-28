My husband is not related to Abacha family – Kannywood actress, Hafsat Barauniya

Kannywood actress, Hafsat Ahmad Idris, popularly known as Hafsat Barauniya, has reacted to rumours that she married the son of the late former head of state, General Sani Abacha.

Okay.ng understands that Hafsat had got married secretly on the 26th of February 2022.

The 38-year-old actress in an Instagram post confirmed her marriage but not to Sani Abacha’s son.

She added that her husband is not by any way related to the late Sani Abacha family.

“I am extending my message of appreciation to all my friends/fans. I am very grateful to all my well-wishers for all the support they have shown me,” Hafsat wrote in the Hausa language.

“I want to express my concern over the speculations penetrating the social media, especially by bloggers that have been posting that my husband is related to the family of Abacha.

“I want to say that it is not true. He is not related to them. Thank you.”