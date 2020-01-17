Entertainment

My 2020 goal is to help people and businesses grow – Waje

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi January 17, 2020
Nigerian singer, Waje,

Nigerian singer Aituaje Iruobe better known as Waje, has revealed that her plans for the year 2020 are to help people and businesses grow.

The celebrity singer shared the news through her Instagram page.

she wrote: “Now I’m ready,

“My 2020 goal is to help people.

help businesses grow, pay fees for some who can’t, use my voice for those who can’t. By your grace Lord I’ll build a legacy, live my best life, own my truth, work on my flaws, love love and live a life to thanksgiving.



