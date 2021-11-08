Mustardels Media, Expoze Nigeria set to host 2021 Lagos Digital Summit

After successfully organizing four consecutive editions since inception in 2017, Mustardels Media, a Lagos-based digital marketing firm, is set to host the fifth edition of the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS), a convergence of digital communication experts, professionals and enthusiasts for the development of their businesses and contribution to the digital economy growth of the Nation.

Mustardels Media, Expoze Nigeria set to host 5th edition of Lagos Digital Summit

Organised in collaboration with Expoze Nigeria, a renowned digital marketing company, the summit, themed “Digital Media as a Tool for Business Growth”, will focus on the use of digital tools for business growth and how SMEs as well as individuals can ensure the adoption of digital tools to scale their businesses in a fast-evolving digital world. The summit is slated to hold on Friday 26th November 2021 at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos by 10:00 am.

“LDS started 5 years ago with just an idea in my small shared apartment back then in Ebute Metta. Our aim was simply to facilitate a platform for the convergence of Digital marketing professionals and business thought leaders for the advancement of SMEs and Digital Media enthusiasts in Lagos. The support received for the last four editions has spurred us to organise this milestone 5th edition” said Adetona Adewale Akeem, popularly known as Slimfit, Convener of the Summit, and Managing Partner at Mustardels Media.

“The experiences and lessons from the previous editions have been helpful in the planning of this 5th edition. Although 2020 was a pandemic and lockdown year, we put our digital media preaching into practice by holding the first-ever all-virtual edition of the summit. It is this consistency and innovative thinking that our partners and sponsors are proud of and ready to collaborate with us again for LDS 2021.” Adewale added.

The keynote speech at the summit will be delivered by George Omoraro, Founder and CEO, Rage Media Group. Speakers and facilitators at the summit include Imoh Umoren, Nigerian Filmmaker; Tolani Baj, Media Personality; Debo Adedayo a.k.a Mr. Macaroni, Comedian/Actor; Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, Founder Institute’s Regional Director for Africa; Toyosi Akerele – Ogunsiji, Founder/CEO, RISE NETWORKS; Dotun Oloyede, CEO Rolad Properties; Lehlé Baldé, Editor, BusinessDay Weekender; and Ayo Ogunlowo, Cofounder, PennyTree.

“This edition of LDS is very special to us because 5 years of consistency for this kind of project in Nigeria is not easy to achieve – just as it is always difficult for any business to scale through and remain in existence after the first 2 years. Sometimes, we have had to fund the Summit with our personal resources just to ensure we keep to our pledge of a platform for the convergence of digital media enthusiasts for the benefit of their businesses and personal growth”, said Ademola Adetona, Creative Director, Expoze Nigeria.

Other panelists and facilitators at the summit are Editor-in-Chief & Director of Content, Pulse Nigeria, Ben Bassey; VP, Growth Marketing, Terragon Group, Oti Ukubeyinje; Media Personality/ Comms. Exec., Elsie Godwin; Singer & The voice Nigeria season 3 contestant, Naomi Mac; Media Personality, Collins Teke; TV Host, Pelumi Shittu; to mention a few. Lagos Digital Summit 2021 is FREE to attend and targeted at Brand and Communication Managers, Techpreneurs, Digital Media Strategists, SME Owners/Managers, Start-ups, MDAs, corporate bodies, tech compliant and adaptive firms, and the general public. Registration is however required on www.lagosdigitalsummit.com before the event.