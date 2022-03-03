MTN waives fees for calls, text messages to/from Ukraine amid Russian invasion

MTN has announced it will be offering free international calls and SMS to all existing prepaid and postpaid customers connecting with family and friends in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The company made this announcement in a statement by its CEO, Karl Toriola on Thursday.

According to Karl, the offer is aimed at supporting customers to stay in touch with their loved ones while eliminating associated International Direct Dialing (IDD) costs due to high International Telecommunication Regulations (ITR) to Ukraine.

“We understand that some of our customers in Ukraine have experienced challenges to contact their loved ones,“ the statement reads.

“As a result, we have stepped in with support to ensure that our customers, both at home and in Ukraine, are still able to connect with family and friends.

“All of our customers will benefit from the waived SMS and voice call fees to and from Ukraine.

“This blanket waiver has been put in place as an immediate response to the need.”

The statement also said it has also anticipated concerns about connection issues and has implemented surefire measures to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

“We’ve worked closely with our industry body GSMA to make the connection easier. Whilst MTN does not have operations in Ukraine, we have heeded the call to remain responsive to our customers in their time of need.” the statement added.