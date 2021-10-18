MTN Nigeria reveals cause of network outage on October 9

MTN Nigeria has revealed the cause of network outage which affected millions of its subscribers on Saturday, October 9th 2021.

Karl Olutokun Toriola, the CEO of MTN Nigeria, in a video message, while apologising to customers over the incident said the downtime was a result of a system error from its end.

He explained that the MTN’s technical team traced the cause of the outage to an error that moved all 4G users to the 3G, overloading the band.

“Our technical teams have traced the cause of the problem to an error that shifted all our 4G customers onto the 3G band. This overloaded the 3G band, causing a domino effect that impacted the whole network. Our engineers were able to resolve the problem,” he said.

Toriola also announced compensation to all subscribers over the incident, while noting that measures were already put in place to avoid re-occurrence.