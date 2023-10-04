MTN Foundation Awards Scholarships to 1,011 Nigerian Undergraduates in Annual Initiative

MTN Foundation, through its annual scholarship program, has continued to make significant contributions to the education sector in Nigeria.

In a recent award ceremony held in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Abuja, the foundation celebrated the scholarship recipients, granting educational opportunities to 360 undergraduate Nigerian students.

This addition brings the total number of MTN Foundation scholars to an impressive 1,011.

The scholarship program, which has been ongoing for 12 years, aims to recognize and reward high-achieving students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Scholarships are awarded in three categories: undergraduates in science and technology-related courses, blind students in any field of study, and the top 10 candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria. To date, this initiative has provided scholarships valued at NGN 3 billion to 4,590 Nigerian students.

L-R: Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya; MTN Scholar, Joshua Dawang; Director, MTN Foundation, Mrs Aishatu Sadauki; Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Honorable Peter Akpatason and MTN Scholar, Eniola Toba-Joshua at the MTN Foundation Scholarship Award and Induction Ceremony held in Abuja on September 21, 2023.

During the award ceremonies, notable dignitaries such as the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Taxation and Revenue, Abdulkabir Ogungbo, Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Nlerum Okogbule, Chairman of the House Committee on Telecommunications, Honourable Peter Akpatason, and others were present to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding scholars.

The Chairman of MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi OFR (mni), highlighted the importance of this initiative, saying, “This initiative was established with the belief that every individual – regardless of background or socio-economic status – deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams through education, which has a profound impact on shaping minds, fostering innovation, and driving societal change.”

He further emphasized the importance of empowering the next generation, stating, “It is imperative to empower the next generation of trailblazers, problem solvers, and African visionaries. This is why we support blind students, top 10 UTME candidates, and top-performing STEM students by facilitating access to education and providing tools and resources to help them thrive academically and professionally.”

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, commended MTN Foundation’s dedication to community development, particularly in the areas of education and human resource development. He praised MTN Foundation for its consistent efforts to empower youth and promote academic excellence in public tertiary institutions over the past decade.

As part of the MTN Scholarship program, blind scholars receive support in the form of JAWS screen reader software with authorized licenses. Graduating scholars also participate in the “Skill Up!” employability workshop, which equips them with the skills required for success in the job market. In 2023, MTN Foundation collaborated with the Project Management Institute (PMI) for a two-week virtual workshop, preparing graduates with skills in agile project management.