MohBad: Harrysong Reveals Harrowing Experience with Former Label, Calls for Change in Music Industry

Nigerian music artiste, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has opened up about the harrowing experiences he endured during his time with his former record label.

The singer took to his Instagram story on Monday to share his painful ordeal and to call for change in the music industry.

In a candid post, Harrysong disclosed the torment, attacks, abuse, and challenges he faced while under his former label’s contract.

He expressed gratitude for surviving those difficult times, attributing his survival to the grace of God and the support of some kind-hearted individuals who stood by him.

“If not for the grace of God, with the help of some very good men, I would’ve died in the hands of my former label,” he said.

“The torment, attacks, abuses and operations back to back, just because I’ve served and wanted to move out and grow a little for myself. It was hell for me.

“The general public believed everything they said about me then. Fans, supporters, show promoters bullying me everywhere. In fact one of my friends said he will buy drinks, celebrate, if I die of hunger and depression.

“I’m alive today just for the few that stood by me, cus they know the true story and refused to be influenced by lies just to kill an innocent man.

“Record labels should stop this do-or-die thing, killing and destroying young talents just because they want to prove label power and supremacy.”

Harrysong’s revelations come in the wake of the tragic death of another Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who passed away at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023.