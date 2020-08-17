Mikel completes move to Stoke City

John Obi Mikel has finally completed his move to England club, Stoke City.

The club confirmed the signing of Mikel in official announcement via its website on Monday.

“The Nigerian international midfielder joins Morgan Fox, James Chester and Steven Fletcher in checking in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season,” the statement read.

Mikel, who won a host of domestic and European honours during a glittering 11-year stay at Chelsea, returns to English football after a spell in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor.

Manager Michael O’Neill told the club’s website, “We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

“I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career.

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”

Mikel made more than 370 appearances for Chelsea, helping them to land the Premier League title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League.

After a spell in China, he played for Middlesbrough after joining them on a short-term deal in January 2019, making 19 appearances. He won 91 caps before retiring from international football following last year’s African Cup of Nations.