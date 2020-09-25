Messi bids farewell to Suarez in emotional open letter, slams Barca

Lionel Messi has penned an open letter to Luis Suarez following his departure from Barcelona.

Okay.ng recalls that Suarez joined Atletico Madrid after terminating his contract with Barca.

Following this, Messi took to his Instagram page to express his disappointment in the way Barcelona “kicked out” Suarez from the Spanish club.

He wrote: “I had already begun to imagine it but today I went into the dressing room and it truly dawned on me. It’s going to be so difficult to not continue to share every day with you both on the pitches and away from them.“We’re going to miss you so much. We spent many years together, many lunches and many dinners. So many things we will never forget, all the time we spent together.

“It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level.

“You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore.”