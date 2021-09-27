Meet the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 contestants

The contestants for the Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship have been unveiled on Sunday, 26th September 2021.

The 16 contestants who are made up of four females and 12 males will be competing to win the ₦50 million prize in the 12th edition of the survival reality show which returned after a seven-year hiatus.

Two more contestants will join when their fates are decided by viewers who have 24 hours to vote in two more contestants among the remaining four finalists.

Meet the contestants and get to know them below.

Jennifer Goodness okorie

Name: Jennifer Goodness okorie

Age: 22 years

State of Origin: Abia

Hobbies: Singing, Dancing & Sports

Jennifer is a student of philosophy. She runs a small fashion business. She is an athlete and loves listening to different genres of music. She swims to relax and plans to be a broadcaster at graduation.

Esitima Francis edem

Name: Esitima Francis edem

Age: 24 years

State of Origin: kwara

Hobbies: Cooking, Swimming and Working Out

Esitima is a graduate of accounting. She is a model and a caterer. She plans to model for a major brand. She runs an NGO which takes care of the needy by providing their basic needs (clothes, food, etc). She thinks she has all it takes to beat the world and come out tops.

Iniabasi Eme umoren

Name: Iniabasi Eme umoren

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Akwa Ibom

Hobbies: Swimming and Playing Video Games

Ini studied computer technology and now follows his passion as a singer & music producer. He was the winner of “kill Ma Beat” competition in 2018. He goes by the stage name “Saint Bond”. Ini has a black belt (Shotokan karate). He plans to entertain the viewers and says he will be the “life of the party” during the show.

Mfon Mikel esin

Name: Mfon Mikel esin

Age: 27 years

State of Origin: Akwa Ibom

Hobbies: Swimming, Reading and Travelling

Mfon enjoys the game of soccer and an ardent supporter of Arsenal FC. He likes adventure, writing and reading. He says he is a Casanova and considers himself uniquely charming. He dislikes injustice and would go to any length to ensure people are treated right. His aim is to be the Ultimate man and wants to rewrite the history of Gulder Ultimate Search with his story.

Emmanueal Ifeanyi nnebe

Name: Emmanueal Ifeanyi nnebe

Age: 29 years

State of Origin: Anambra

Hobbies: Swimming, Writing, Dancing

Emmanuel is a paralegal and a model. He was the face of Sapphire 2020. He is self motivated with a desire to some day be a lawyer. He plans to start a fashion school in the near future. He is writing a book and looks forward to publishing it in the near future.

Tobechukwu Malachy okoye

Name: Tobechukwu Malachy okoye

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Anambra

Hobbies: Football & Dancing

Tobechukwu is a part time student that enjoys watching football and a fan of Real Madrid. He’s smart, creative and wouldn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.

Solomon Iliya yankari

Name: Solomon Iliya yankari

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Bauchi

Hobbies: Swimming, Hiking and Fitness

Solomon is a fitness instructor, a personal trainer and owns a gym in Bauchi. He loves to explore, reason why he hikes and organizes boot camps for fitness enthusiasts. He is working towards building a fitness and music community. He aspires to be successful in the fitness industry and to build a gym franchise. He also sees fitness as a way of helping people build a healthier life and to be better versions of themselves.

Emiola Tosin michael

Name: Emiola Tosin michael

Age: 33 years

State of Origin: Osun

Hobbies: Football, Basketball & Chess

Tosin works as an air traffic control simulator officer at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Kaduna. He is married and has a daughter. He has mastered the art of multitasking and can read, write, speak and talk at the same time without losing concentration and has a flair for MCing and being a talk show host. This is Tosin’s 5th attempt and has finally made it to the Jungle. Tosin doesn’t plan to play second fiddle but be the Ultimate man. He is a good cook and has a fresh, organic and undiluted tomato paste business which he hopes to turn into one of the biggest brands in the country.

Gerald Oghenemega odeka

Name: Gerald Oghenemega odeka

Age: 35 years

State of Origin: Delta

Hobbies: Singing, Playing Video Games and Travelling

Gerald won Gold, Silver and Bronze at the 2012 edition of the National Sports Festival and was at the World Athletics Championship in Russia in 2013. He hopes to bring good content to the show and also create a platform for himself which he plans to build on after the show.

Orevaoghene Godswill oboh

Name: Orevaoghene Godswill oboh

Age: 25 years

State of Origin: Delta

Hobbies: Adventure and Swimming

Oreva is an MC and runs his own event lighting company. He is a graduate of Electrical Electronics. He plays the bass guitar and is also a model. His dream is to grow his business and offer unique services.

Omokhafe Racheal bello

Name: Omokhafe Racheal bello

Age: 34 years

State of Origin: Edo

Hobbies: Travelling, Swimming, Cooking and Singing

Racheal is a good cook and likes to sing. She owns her own soap brand and a part time realtor. She is a graduate of microbiology and in her spare time indulges in her part-time passion for “tie and dye”

Olayinka Gabriel omoya



Name: Olayinka Gabriel omoya

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Ekiti

Hobbies: Singing, Swimming, Movies and Dancing

Olayinka is an artist, a writer and a content creator. He considers himself to be jovial and down to earth and has a great sense of humour. He hopes to be an A-list musician and redefine the afro pop genre.

Chidimma Veronica okeibe



Name: Chidimma Veronica okeibe

Age: 29 years

State of Origin: Imo

Hobbies: Swimming & Adventure

Chidimma is a Human Resources manager and a project assistant. She also functions as a digital marketer. She was a teacher and has a passion to teach the younger generation on how to make the right career choice. She believes every woman should be empowered in today’s world and supports girl-child education

Adedamola Adewale johnson

Name: Adedamola Adewale johnson

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Lagos

Hobbies: Football and Swimming

Damola is a film director, a media executive and a writer. He also works as a business developer within the tech industry. He considers himself to be unique with his combination of brains and precision. He owns a motion picture company and hopes that one day his movie will be on the big screen.

Damilola Opeoluwa odedina

Name: Damilola Opeoluwa odedina

Age: 25 years

State of Origin: Ogun

Hobbies: Volunteering, Swimming and playing football

Damilola is a cinematographer and a video editor. He has a first degree in Economics and a post graduate degree in Journalism. He believes that every gift and talent one possesses should be for the good of humanity. He values honesty and accountability and is a strong believer in God. He has a passion for sports development and hopes he can be a catalyst to transform the Nigerian sports sector to be a money spinning sector. He believes in the cause of humanity and volunteers at every opportunity he can.

Opeyemi Samuel ishmael

Name: Opeyemi Samuel ishmael

Age: 35 years

State of Origin: Ogun

Hobbies: Travelling, Video Games, Adventure

Ope is an IT expert that is working towards becoming a Scrum Master in the next one year. He plays basketball for leisure and also loves mountain climbing. Already, he has climbed three mountains and has a target to climb four mountains before the middle of 2022.