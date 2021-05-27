Masari speaks against open grazing, says it is un-Islamic

Governor of Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, has described open grazing as ‘’un-Islamic’’.

The governor said this while speaking to journalists in Katsina as part of the activities marking his second anniversary in office.

He said: “This is something we have to do through development, provide necessary infrastructure that will make the herders not to move. Why should herders from Katsina move?

“The herders’ movement is essentially in search of two things: water and fodder. If we can provide these two items, why should they move?

‘’This roaming about I don’t think. For us, it is un-Islamic and is not the best. It is part of the problem we are having today. I don’t support that we should continue with the way open grazing is’’.

Masari’s comment is coming following the ban on open grazing by southern governors.