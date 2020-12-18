Masari receives released Kankara Schoolboys in Katsina [Photos]

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday morning received over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Okay.ng recalls that the students were abducted by gunmen last week Friday.

After spending six days in captivity, they were released in the late hours of Thursday.

Following their release, the schoolboys arrived at the State House escorted by security operatives were they met with Governor Aminu Masari.

Speaking to the students, the governor assured them that they will be properly taken care of before they are reunited with their families.