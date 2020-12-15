Masari: 17 missing Katsina students escape from captivity

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has said that 17 of the missing schoolboys kidnapped from a Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) in Kankara Local Government Area of the state have escaped from captivity.

The governor made this disclosure while in an interview on Monday.

According to Masari, the students found have been reunited with their families.

He said: “As at today (Monday), information available to me shows that 17 of the missing children have been found. 15 of them were found around Dinya in Danmusa (LGA).

“I was informed by the DPO. One other student was found through them and the last, the father called that his son has returned home.

“All these missing children found have been reunited with their families since we have shut down schools.

“Majority of the students are in the forest in Zamfara. Efforts are on for their rescue.”