Man Commits Suicide in Imo State

A yet to be identified man has hanged himself to death In Uratta Owerri North LGA, Imo State on Friday, December 18.

The deceased who hanged himself on a tree in a nearby bush didn’t leave any note to shed light on the reason for the suicide.

However, his neighbors said the young man have killed himself probably because of poverty and hunger.

The body of the deceased has been removed from the three it’s hanged to.

The state police are yet to say anything about the incident as of the time of compiling this report.