Female Suicide Bomber Kills Two at Borno State

The residents of Kodunga local government area were left in tension after a female bomber detonated a bomb killing herself and two others on Saturday, 17th December.

The State Emergency Management Agency’s Head of Rapid Response team Mr. Bello Danbatta has confirmed the incident to newsmen said three male civilians were also injured and rushed to the hospital.

It was at the hospital that the third death occurred.

Mr Bello said, only one person is on admission now, the other person who hasn’t sustained much injury has been discharged.