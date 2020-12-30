Man commits suicide after girlfriend allegedly dumped him

A man simply identified as Nonso has committed suicide after his girlfriend, Miracle whom he sent to Dubai dumped him and marry another man.

Nonso is a graduate of Business Administration from Ogun state institute of technology (OGITECH)

Reports had it that, Nonso recently sent his girlfriend Miracle to Dubai but she went ahead and marry another man.

A friend of him posted on his status that they left the hostel to their various homes for Christmas but Nonso didn’t go with them.

While he was in school, he posted ‘Miracle Way’ on his WhatsApp status. We called his number for days but it was switched off. Some of us were not worried about that because we thought maybe he wanted to be left alone by himself. It was when some friends contacted his mom who told them that she had not seen or heard from her son for days that we became worried.

“Some friends went back to his hostel and broke the door to see what was happening but to their surprise, he was found lying lifeless on the floor and had started decomposing. He was sad to see Nonso kill himself because his girlfriend dumped him for another man,” the source said