Man arrested trying to illegally board plane at Lagos airport

A man was arrested on Friday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, after trying to board an Air Peace aircraft illegally.

Stanley Olisa, the spokesman to Air Peace, announced the incident to Okay.ng in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Olisa, the suspect who was immediately reported to Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was arrested before he could enter the wheel-well of the aircraft that was departing for Owerri.

He revealed that the incident occurred at 9:15 am when the aircraft was taxing towards the threshold for take-off.

Furthermore, The spokesman disclosed that the young man emerged from the bush along the runway and attempted to gain entrance into the flight P47252, but the pilot of a private jet, which queued behind the Air Peace aircraft notified the pilot.

The statement added in part, “There was a private jet behind the aircraft. The pilot in command of the private jet informed the Air Peace pilot in command that a young man obviously in his twenties, was trying to force his way into the aircraft.

“The security wing of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, was alerted and the man was accosted and whisked away.”

On interrogation, the man confessed that he thought the aircraft was bound for overseas.

The statement further commended FAAN for its timely intervention, stressing that the regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had commenced an investigation into the incident.