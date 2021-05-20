Malami faults ban on open grazing by southern governors

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the decision to ban open grazing by southern governors is just like prohibiting spare parts trading in the north.

Okay.ng recalls that southern governors had after a meeting in Asaba, Delta state, last week announced the ban open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot.

Reacting to the development, Malami while speaking in an interview on Channels Television, said the decision of the southern governors is unconstitutional.

According to him, it “does not hold water” in the context of human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

He said: “It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian?

“For example: it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north.

“Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?”

The AGF, however, asked the southern governors to consider the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to ban open grazing.

Malami said: “If you are talking of constitutionally guaranteed rights, the better approach to it is to perhaps go back to ensure the constitution is amended.

“Freedom and liberty of movement among others established by the constitution, if by an inch you want to have any compromise over it, the better approach is go back to the national assembly to say open grazing should be prohibited and see whether you can have the desired support for the constitutional amendment.

“It is a dangerous provision for any governor in Nigeria to think he can bring any compromise on the freedom and liberty of individuals to move around.”