Makinde directs schools in Ibadan to reopen Monday

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed schools in Ibadan, the state capital, to resume normal academic activities from Monday, October 26, 2020.

This was contained in a press statement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye.

According to the statement, the governor ordered the reopening following a review of the situation in Ibadan metropolis.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, directed the closure of schools in Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020, following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the state.

“His Excellency had, in a message to the people of Oyo State, stated that the situation will be reviewed on Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

“Following a review of the situation as earlier promised, the state government is happy to observe that normalcy has returned to the state in the aftermath of the protests.

“His Excellency, Governor Makinde, appreciates the youths who have been cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace, while assuring them that their demands are being addressed.”