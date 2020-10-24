Looting: Lalong reinstates 24-hour curfew in Jos

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has directed the reinstatement of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The governor made this announcement in a statement issued on Saturday following the looting of warehouses by suspected hoodlums.

According to the governor, the curfew is with effect from 4pm on Saturday 24 October, 2020.

He said: “This looting has spread to other facilities and is gradually degenerating thereby threatening the peace and security of the State.

“To avoid further escalation, I hereby direct the immediate reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed from 4pm today 24th October 2020 in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas till further notice.

“By this, security agencies are directed to enforce the curfew and ensure that all violators are arrested and prosecuted.

“I call on all citizens and stakeholders to continue to cooperate with Government in ensuring the peace and progress of Plateau State.”