Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win English League Cup final

Agency Report with Okay.ngFebruary 27, 2022
Less than a minute
Liverpool players celebrate after seeing Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga hit his penalty over the bar in the shoot-out in the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022. Liverpool won the game 11-10 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 aet. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Liverpool players celebrate after seeing Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga hit his penalty over the bar in the shoot-out in the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022. Liverpool won the game 11-10 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 aet. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday after the match finished 0-0 following extra-time.

Both sides suffered the frustration of having goals ruled out by VAR for offside and neither was able to break the deadlock in 120 minutes of action.

Liverpool scored all 11 of their penalties but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on as substitute for the shootout, failed to convert his spot-kick.

Tags
Agency Report with Okay.ngFebruary 27, 2022
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button