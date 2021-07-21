Entertainment

Listen to Fireboy DML’s new song “Peru”

Zuladine IbrahimJuly 21, 2021
Peru by Fireboy DML

YBNL singer, Fireboy DML has returned with a two-minute song titled ‘Peru‘.

The single, Peru, was produced by Shizzi.

Listen to the new tune below:

Less than a minute
