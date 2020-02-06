News

List of 74 political parties delisted by INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has de-registered 74 political parties for failing to satisfy the requirements to operate as contained in the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution.

The electoral empire cleared 16 political parties, which it said have fulfilled the requirements for existence in line with section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Here is the list of 74 political parties delisted by INEC:

  1. AAP – Advanced Allied Party
  2. ABP – All Blending Party
  3. ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats
  4. ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria
  5. AD – Alliance For Democracy
  6. AGA – All Grassroots Alliance
  7. AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party
  8. ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party
  9. ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria
  10. ANP – Alliance National Party
  11. ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party
  12. APA – African People Alliance
  13. APDA – Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance
  14. APN – Alternative Party Of Nigeria
  15. ASD – Alliance Of Social Democrats
  16. AUN – Alliance For A United Nigeria
  17. BNPP – Better Nigeria Progressive Party
  18. CAP – Change Advocacy Party
  19. CC – Coalition For Change
  20. CNP – Change Nigeria Party
  21. COP – Congress Of Patriots
  22. DA – Democratic Alternative
  23. DPC – Democratic People’s Congress
  24. DPP – Democratic People’s Party
  25. FDP – Fresh Democratic Party
  26. FJP – Freedom And Justice Party
  27. GDPN – Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria
  28. GPN – Green Party Of Nigeria
  29. HDP – Hope Democratic Party
  30. ID – Independent Democrats
  31. JMPP – Justice Must Prevail Party
  32. KP – Kowa Party
  33. LM – Liberation Movement
  34. LPN – Legacy Party Of Nigeria
  35. MAJA – Mass Action Joint Alliance
  36. MDP – Modern Democratic Party
  37. MMN – Masses Movement Of Nigeria
  38. MPN – Mega Party Of Nigeria
  39. MRDD – Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy
  40. NAC – National Action Council
  41. NCMP – Nigeria Community Movement Party
  42. NCP – National Conscience Party
  43. NDCP – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party
  44. NDLP – National Democratic Liberty Party
  45. NEPP – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party
  46. NFD – Nigeria For Democracy
  47. NGP – New Generation Party Of Nigeria
  48. NIP – National Interest Party
  49. NPC – Nigeria People’s Congress
  50. NPM – New Progressive Movement
  51. NUP – National Unity Party
  52. PCP – People’s Coalition Party
  53. PDC – People For Democratic Change
  54. PDM – People’s Democratic Movement
  55. PPA – Progressive People’s Alliance
  56. PPC – Providence People’s Congress
  57. PPN – People’s Party Of Nigeria
  58. PPP – People’s Progressive Party
  59. PT – People’s Trust
  60. RAP – Reform And Advancement Party
  61. RBNP – Re-Build Nigeria Party
  62. RP – Restoration Party Of Nigeria
  63. SNC – Save Nigeria Congress
  64. SNP – Sustainable National Party
  65. SPN – Socialist Party Of Nigeria
  66. UDP – United Democratic Party
  67. UP – United Patriots
  68. UPC – United People’s Congress
  69. UPN – Unity Party Of Nigeria
  70. UPP – United Progressive Party
  71. WTPN – We The People Nigeria
  72. YDP – Young Democratic Party
  73. YES – Electorates Solidarity
  74. YP – Youth Party


