LG Elections: Lagos govt restricts movement

The Lagos State Government has announced a restriction of movements throughout the state between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24th, 2021.

This was announced in a statement issued by the commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, “the restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of chairmen and councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.”