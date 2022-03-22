LAUTECH gets approval for 13 new courses

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 13 additional new courses on full-time mode to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

This was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Lekan Fadeyi, on Monday.

The statement reads: “The letter listed the new undergraduate courses to include B. Tech Fisheries and Aquaculture, BLIS Library and Information Science, B. Sc Sociology, B. A. English Language and Literary Studies, B. Sc. Hospitality and Tourism Management, and B.A. Philosophy.

“The approval also included B. A. History; as well as B. Tech. Forest Resource Management and B. Tech Wildlife and Ecotourism Management.

“Other courses whose establishment also got the nod of NUC included: B. Tech Consumer and Home Economics; B. Tech. Estate Management; B. Tech. Survey and Geoinformatics as well as B. Tech. Building.”