Lassa Fever reported in Kano, three persons dead

Lassa Fever outbreak has been confirmed in Kano State as three persons have died from the virus.

The Kano State government through its Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Tsanyawa, the victims of the virus include a pregnant woman and two medical doctors, who diagnosed her at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The health commissioner noted that the ministry currently has a total of 292 persons who had contact with the said victims on its watch list which would help to quickly quarantine anyone who shows any symptoms of the disease to avoid further spread.

He said the first case was a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Gwale LGA who fell sick two weeks after the death of her mother and was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital from a private hospital but also passed away on the 1st of January, 2020.

That following the report of the outbreak, and confirmation of samples, the state government swung into action so as to expeditiously curtail the spread of the viral disease to this end, the state’s isolation center at Year Gaya has been activated.

Other measures taken include; activation of rapid response team, prepositioning of drugs and other consumables, contact tracing as well as daily coordination meeting at the state’s emergency operation center amongst others.

Tsanyawa urged the general public to disregard any mere allegation and rumours and ensure proper hand hygiene, strengthen environmental sanitation, avoid contact with wild animals and rodents.

Other safety measures according to him are; people should avoid poorly cooked meat, avoid contact with suspected or confirmed cases or items soiled by them and urge the public to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility nearest to them.

Ibrahim, further reiterated the state government’s readiness to partner with all persons, group and organizations in it’d determination towards providing quality healthcare service for the good people of the state.