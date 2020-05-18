Lambo Homes: BBNaija’s Mercy Eke announces own real estate company

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija, season 4, has announced her own real estate company, Lambo Homes.

The 26-year-old made this announcement via her Instagram handle on Monday, May 18, 2020.

According to Mercy, one of her biggest aspirations in life has been to establish her own real estate company in Nigeria.

She posted: “Hello Guys! I am Mercy Eke, The winner of Big Brother Nigeria, season 4. Thank you all for your support and love.

“One of my biggest aspirations and life goals has been to own a real estate investment in Nigeria and that is why I ended the last decade with the purchase of my own home.

“Investing in real estate is the best decision I have made so far and it remains one of the surest ways to secure your future, because property investment keeps appreciating in value over time.

“I am very pleased to announce the launch of my new company “Lambo Homes” @lambo_homes which I founded in partnership with a seasoned real estate consultant/ luxury property developer and an experienced, astute and dynamic lawyer.”