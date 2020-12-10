Lagos prohibits burial in residential premises

The Lagos State Government has announced the ban of burial in residential premises across the state.

This was announced in a statement quoting the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Law Reform Commission, Mrs Ade Adeyemo, on Wednesday.

According to Adeyemo, the prohibition was to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases in the State.

“It is an offense to use residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites,” she added.

The secretary also said “The Law Reform Commission is saddled with the responsibility of reviewing and reforming laws with a view to effecting necessary changes to make them more modern, fair, just, efficient, accessible and bring them in consonance with the prevailing social and moral values of society.

“In this regard, the Commission, after review, found it expedient to ensure that the Lagos State Public Health Law was expanded to include present-day disease outbreaks like the Ebola, Lassa fever and other communicable diseases.”