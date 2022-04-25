Lagos govt issues three-day ultimatum to traders under Apongbon bridge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday issued a three-day ultimatum to traders under the Apogbon Bridge in Lagos Island to vacate or risk demolition of the space by Wednesday.

Mr Sanwo-Olu gave the warning while driving on the bridge during the blue line rail project inspection.

He saw that traders were back under the bridge with their goods displayed after being driven away after a fire outbreak under the Apongbon bridge about six weeks ago.

The governor frowned upon the unlawful return of the traders under the bridge, saying that the enforcement team would be deployed to the bridge after the three-day ultimatum.