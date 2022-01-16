Lagos govt announces traffic diversions on Dopemu Road in Agege

The Lagos State Government announced on Sunday that it will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three month.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, said the diversion starts from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21.

Mr Oladeinde said the closure was to carry out rehabilitation and upgrade on the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road.

He explained that the repair works would be executed in three phases, adding that the first phase of the project would focus on the Ipaja road up to the Adealu Street junction, which would last three months.

According to him, alternative routes had been mapped out by the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to ensure an effective control of vehicular movements along the axis, during the duration of the repairs.

The commissioner advised motorists inbound Dopemu Bridge from the Iyana Ipaja/Alagba axis to go through Ipaja Road, to connect Oyewole Street into Seriki Street.

He said the movement would link them to Kolawole and Adebambo Streets, to access Adealu Road, to their desired destination.

“In the same vein, motorists heading toward Dopemu Bridge from Ipaja (Oke Koto) are to utilise Markaz Road to connect Awori Street and link Sarumi Alawo Street/Oniwaya and Surulere.

“With this, they will continue their journey or alternately, go through Alfa Nla from Old Ipaja Road, to connect Oniwaya/Surulere axis to reach the Dopemu Bridge.

“The alternative routes are in motorable conditions and will not pose any difficulty to motorists. We are also assuring that the LASTMA personnel will be at the diversion routes for efficient traffic management.

“I must commend Lagosians for their perseverance through the myriad of constructions going on across the state,” Oladeinde said.

Mr Oladeinde, however, called for support from the residents, while assuring them that their sacrifice would yield the desired outcome for the state’s multi-modal transportation system.