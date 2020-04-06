Lagos discharges 2 more COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice

The Lagos State Government has discharged two coronavirus patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the governor, the two female patients have tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

He tweeted: “I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility.

“Their successful strides in this war against #COVID19 brings us joy and hope. I therefore enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war. We are winning and we will eventually win.”