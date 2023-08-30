Lagos Blue Line Rail Set to Begin Commercial Operations on September 4

The Lagos State Government has announced that the highly anticipated Blue Line Rail is set to commence commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023.

This landmark development marks a significant step forward in the city’s efforts to enhance its public transportation system.

The Blue Line Rail is designed to provide efficient and convenient transportation for commuters, connecting the Marina area to Mile 2.

The inauguration of this rail service aims to alleviate the transportation challenges faced by residents and improve connectivity across different parts of the city.

Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, highlighted the significance of this milestone during a press briefing held at the Blue Rail Line Terminal in Marina.

Akinajo revealed that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to be the first passenger on the inaugural ride, scheduled to commence at exactly 9:00 am at the Marina station on Monday.

Akinajo further outlined the operational schedule for the initial phase of the Blue Line Rail. Starting from Tuesday, September 5th, partial passenger operations will be available during specific time slots.

Morning peak hours from 6:30 am to 10:00 am, and afternoon peak hours from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm, will accommodate commuter travel needs.

The initial operations phase will commence with 12 trips per day, aimed at gradually acclimating both the system and the commuters to the new rail service.

Over the subsequent weeks, the frequency of trips will be progressively increased, eventually reaching 76 trips per day.