Kwara Govt Shuts Mandate Market Abattoir Following Suspected Meat Poisoning

The Kwara state government has taken swift action in response to reports of suspected meat poisoning, temporarily shutting down the abattoir at Mandate market in Ilorin.

The decision came after the Kwara Monitoring Group (KMG) raised concerns about the sale of meat from 33 cows allegedly killed due to poisoning.

The group called for immediate government intervention to prevent the sale of potentially harmful meat.

The statement reads: “Over 33 cows were suspected to be poisoned and died immediately but surprisingly, the dead animals were slaughtered and distributed to butchers to be sold.

“It happened along Atere Road (that leads to Al Hikma Campus) right inside the College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilorin.

“It is our prayer that the concerned ministry and agency will take immediate action as nobody knows whose family will end up buying and consuming such poisoned meat being sold in the market.”

Responding to the report, the state government, in a statement signed by Amina El-Imam, commissioner for health, said a team of officials had been deployed to the market, adding that the suspected poisonous beef was seized.

“Kwara State Government officials and experts have arrived at the Mandate Market in Ilorin to activate measures to protect the public amid rumours of poisoned cow meat,” the statement reads.

“On the team were the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Toyosi Thomas-Adebayo; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam; officials from the Ministry of Environment, including the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency, Mrs Folorunsho Idayat, and officials from the Ministry of Health, including the Permanent Secretary, Alhaja Afusat Ibrahim, and the Director of Public Health, Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode, among others.

“The government has immediately confiscated all the suspected meats for laboratory tests and confirmation of claims after initial engagements with the Mandate Market stakeholders.

“The government urges members of the public to be calm while the team establishes the truth of the rumour of poisoned meat. It also commends the leadership of the market for their cooperation so far.”

In an updated statement, the Kwara government announced the temporary closure of the abattoir for fumigation and general cleaning.

Dr. Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, emphasized that this step was essential to safeguard public health in light of the suspected meat poisoning incident.

“Dr. Abubakar Ayinla, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the steps are part of the efforts to protect members of the public following the incident,” the statement reads.

“The abattoir will be reopened on Wednesday.”