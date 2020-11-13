Kwara governor announces plan to scrap pension for former governors

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Friday announced plans by his administration to scrap the payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and deputies in the state.

Abdulrazaq made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Friday morning.

He tweeted: “In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State.

“Our state needs all the resources it can get to improve our human capital development. I believe our limited resources are better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”

Okay.ng understands that this is coming following the same move by Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the week.