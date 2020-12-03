Kogi State Assembly supports Yahaya Bello for 2023 Presidency

The Kogi State Assembly has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The lawmakers made the call after passing a motion to this effect during plenary, in Lokoja, on Wednesday.

House Majority Leader, Hassan Abdullahi, while moving the motion said the call was predicated on the sterling performance of the Governor since he assumed office in 2016.

The resolution which was passed by the house read in part, “We, the Right Honourable Speaker and Honourable Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, upon due deliberation of proper motion, therefore, do hereby unanimously make and pass a Vote of Confidence on His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

“That, this Vote of Confidence is founded upon irrefutable and irreducible incidents of Governor Yahaya Bello’s leadership as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State, for a reference period spanning 27th January, 2016 till date, during which he has demonstrated uncommon Courage, Capacity and Competence at his duty post, even in the face of the most daunting odds.”

Speaking to newsmen after the session, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole said, “We have made our case. Nigerians are very reasonable. Kogi is selfless to offer our God-given Governor to Nigeria.”