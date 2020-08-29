Kogi govt officially announces demise of Attah Igala

The Kogi State Government has announced the death of Attah Igala, Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni II.

This was announced in a statement issued by Kogi commissioner of information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo on Saturday.

The statement read: “It is with absolute submission to the divine will that The Kogi State Government announces that the Chairman of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Attah of Igala, His Royal Majesty, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II has passed on to the great beyond. In line with royal Igala tradition, the Palace has made it known that the Royal Father joined his ancestors on August 27, 2020.”

“The late Attah of Igala was a great man indeed, and often ahead of his time and institution in thinking and action. He ruled with great courage and the fear of God. He was fiercely loyal to his people throughout his lifetime and used the revered Throne of the ancient Igala Kingdom to foster friendships and partnerships for his domain and for Kogi State.

“His Royal Majesty’s most enduring legacy will include his avid support, as Chairman of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers, for this Administration’s signature initiative to replace competition and rivalry with cooperation and integration as the basis of engagement amongst the diverse ethnic nationalities in Kogi State.

“He will be remembered for leading Royal Fathers across the state on a visit to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on June 19, 2019 where they added their voices to the Governor’s for urgent federal attention to some crucial needs in Kogi State then, such as disaster management, the release of special funding and provision of sundry infrastructures. It is a measure of the respect accorded the delegation that Mr President responded with favourable actions soon after.

“The late Royal Father advocated for rapid industrialisation of Igalaland and the Kogi East Senatorial District throughout his lifetime. He believed that widespread penetration of electricity was key to achieving this objective. Fortunately, he found a willing partner in Governor Yahaya Bello and lived to see Project Light Up Kogi East (PLUKE), a project of the Administration designed to expand electricity infrastructure and supply into all the local government areas of his kingdom reach advanced stages of implementation.”

According to the statement, “The departed Attah established his own legend by his progressive words and deeds while on the throne. In due course, The Kogi State Government will immortalize him in a befitting manner but most importantly, Government will continue to honour the memory of this pragmatic leader by sustaining rapid development as the bedrock of governance in Kogi State.”

“His Royal Majesty, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II will be sorely missed. We console his family, the great Igala people and all of Kogi State on this great and irreparable loss.

“Funeral obsequies and other ceremonies will be announced in due course,” the statement concluded.