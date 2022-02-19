Kenya’s High Commissioner dies in Abuja

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Gisuka Machage, is dead.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs obtained by Okay.ng, Machage collapsed at his home, he was pronounced dead at hospital in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement reads, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the sudden death of Hon Dr. Ambassador Wilfred Machage, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in Central and Western Africa which occurred today.

“Ambassador Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at hospital shortly thereafter at around 12.30pm this afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria. His wife was with him when this unfortunate incident happened.

“Confirming the passing of Amb. Machage, the Principal Secretary Ambassador

“Macharia Kamau said the Ministry, and the country had lost a dedicated and committed leader.”