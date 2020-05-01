Katsina Police arrest three persons for ‘insulting’ Buhari, Masari

The Katsina State police command has confirmed the arrest of three persons for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Aminu Masari.

SP Isah Gambo, the spokesperson of the command, made this disclosed in a statement on Thursday, April 30.

According to Gambo, the suspects; 70-year-old, Lawal Abdullahi Izala; Bahajaje Abu,30 and Hamza Abubakar, 27, were arrested over a video that went viral on social media.

He also added that the suspects confessed to committing the crime after interrogation.

Part of the statement reads: ﻿“The attention of the Katsina State police command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias “IZALA”, ‘m’, aged 70 yrs, of Gafai Quarters, who was contemptuously insulting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio of Lawal Abdullahi Izala, Bahajaje Abu, and Hamza Abubakar, all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina State.

“During investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offences.”﻿

Gambo further warned Nigerians against taking undue advantage of social media to insult others.

“The Police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land, adding that anyone insulting others contrary to the provisions of Cyber Crime Act will face the wrath of the law,”