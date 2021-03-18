Kanye West now reportedly worth $6.6 billion

American rapper and entrepreneur, Kanye West has reportedly notched up his net worth to $6.6 billion in less than a year, which is largely due to his Yeezy fashion brand.

This comes barely after a year when Forbes released a document that the rapper’s net worth was close to $1.3 billion after taking into account Kanye’s debt, assets, and expenses.

“It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” was his witty remark to the publication in a Twitter post.

According to Bloomberg, the 43-year-old rapper’s sneaker and clothing line which is supported by Adidas AG and Gap Inc. is said to be valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG, according to media sources.

The new figures signal that Gap expects its Yeezy line, which it plans to launch by July, to break $150 million in sales in its first full year in 2022, according to the document.

Gap envisions it becoming a billion-dollar revenue brand within eight years, with an upside case of sales exceeding $1 billion as soon as 2023, the document shows.