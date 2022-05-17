Kano gas explosion: NEMA confirms death of nine persons, 10 injured

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed nine persons died and 10 others injured in a gas explosion that occurred early morning at Aba Road, Sabon Gari, Kano State.

NEMA Kano Territorial Coordinator, Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed the development to journalists while giving an update on the gas cylinder explosion in Kano on Tuesday evening.

“The death toll in the gas explosion which occurred at Aba Road in Sabon Gari of Fagge Local Government Area, Kano, has increased to nine.

“Nine dead bodies were recovered from a collapsed building affected by the explosion and have been deposited at the mortuary at Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano.

“Ten persons were injured and were taken to various hospitals out of which two have been discharged,” he said, noting that the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib, was at the scene of the incident.

“The Director-General NEMA led the rescue team and excavators were mobilised to ensure removal of trapped victims. NEMA rescue team were at the site of the incident to investigate and ascertain the impact of the explosion.”

Mr Abdullahi added that the rescue operation, which started at about 10 a.m and officially closed at about 5:15 p.m, was well coordinated.

He therefore called on the general public, particularly those living in the affected area, to remain calm and warned against spreading fake news.