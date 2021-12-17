Popular Kannywood actor Sani Garba SK is dead.

Okay.ng understands that the actor died Wednesday evening after battling with diabetes, which later developed into liver and kidney problems as well as high blood pressure.

Kannywood producer, Abdul Amart confirmed the death of the Hausa actor.

Amart disclosed that SK spent nearly three years battling illness, but that his condition deteriorated recently.

SK was born on June 15, 1968 in Sokoto State, Nigeria, and moved to Kano, where he kick-started his movie career in 1999. He made his debut with the movie, Juyin Mulki.