Kaduna govt announces resumption date for tertiary Institutions

The Kaduna State Government has announced January 25th as resumption date for Tertiary Institutions in the state.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Phoebe Sukai Yayi, on Sunday.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government has approved Monday 25th January 2021as resumption date for Tertiary Institutions across the State.

“This approval came after an Assessment Team had gone round all Tertiary Institutions in Kaduna State to ensure their level of preparedness and plans for reopening are in full compliance with the State COVID-19 preventive protocols and for safe learning environments against the pandemic.

“Managements of all Tertiary Institutions must therefore ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines and protocols put in place by the State Government which includes compulsory wearing of facemasks by students, academic and non-academic staff in all the schools; temperature checks and washing facilities situated at strategic locations, with constant water supply or the use of sanitizers; avoiding overcrowding both in class size and hostel occupancy; and the availability of functional health facilities for isolation of suspected cases.

“All the measures which have been assessed and confirmed to be in place must be sustained as any lapse or bridge will lead to the closure of the erring Institution without notice.

“Resumption by all Tertiary Institutions will be in phases as provided by the Institutions and according to their academic levels and subject to school’s compliance with guidelines in place.

“Unscheduled monitoring visits to schools across the State will be conducted by a Task Force Team to ensure continuous compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

“The Kaduna State Ministry of Education wishes to express its profound appreciation for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in ensuring the containment of pandemic in the State.

“Meanwhile, assessment based on Covid-19 guidelines issued by the State Ministry of Health for all other levels of Public and Private Schools (Secondary and Primary) is ongoing and once this is concluded, reported, and approved, a pronouncement will be made accordingly.”