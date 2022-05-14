Deborah Samuel: Kaduna govt announces ban on religious protests

The Kaduna State government under the leadership of Governor Nasir Nasir El-Rufai has banned all forms of religious protests in the state.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, made this announcement in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the government’s decision followed the religious riot that broke out on Saturday in neighbouring Sokoto State.

This is coming after the Sokoto State Government declared a 24-hour curfew following a protest by angry youths demanding the unconditional release of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200 level female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in the state.

Deborah was alleged to have blasphemed and was moved by angry youths in the school premises, who overpowered the school’s security and took laws into their hands.

The Kaduna government in reaction to this unrest in Sokoto banned religious protests in Kaduna, saying some “unpatriotic elements” planned to organise a “series of for-and-against protests”.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Government, in consultation with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna State Security Council, has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity throughout the State with immediate effect.

This prohibition becomes imperative in view of moves by some unpatriotic elements to organize series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern Nigerian States.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai who has been briefed on the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of this ban against any form of religious protest in the State.

“The Governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers throughout the State to complement the efforts of government and security agencies towards the maintenance of peace and stability.

“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the State, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room.”